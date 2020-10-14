This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Black People Reveal If They're Voting For Donald Trump On 'Jimmy Kimmel'

The late night host's survey hilariously tested Trump's boast that he would win 95% of the Black vote in 2020.

Jimmy Kimmel on Monday tested President Donald Trump ’s 2016 boast that he would win 95% of the Black vote in 2020. (See the video below.)

Now that the election is just weeks away, the talk show host thought it was time to get some hard numbers by questioning Black passersby on the street.

Kimmel showed a clip of Trump repeating over the weekend that he’s “done more for the Black community than any president since Abraham Lincoln.” So surely most of these survey respondents were casting their ballot for Trump, right?

Welllllll....

