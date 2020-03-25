Inside Bindi Irwin's Wedding: Star Says 'Difficult Decision' To Have 'No Guests' Apart From Family

Bindi Irwin married Chandler Powell in Australia on Wednesday March 25, just hours before new coronavirus restrictions came into effect at midnight where only five people can attend weddings.

Sharing a beautiful snap from the intimate celebration at Queensland’s Australia Zoo, Bindi said she and Chandler had to “change everything, as we didn’t have guests” at the last minute “to keep everyone safe”.

“We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos,” the 21-year-old daughter of late wildlife expert Steve Irwin wrote on Instagram.

Younger brother Robert walked the beautiful bride down the aisle, while mother Terri helped her get ready.

“Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love”.

HuffPost Australia understands that Bindi had been filming Animal Planet show, Crikey! It’s The Irwins. Three quarters of the show had been filmed before production was brought to a halt due to coronavirus.

It’s believed Bindi’s wedding was then brought forward so she could have the ceremony filmed.

Earlier in the evening, Channel Seven shared aerial footage on a Facebook live which showed the apparent festivities about to kick off at Australia Zoo.

The video showed people being escorted under white umbrellas, as well as flowers and golf carts making their way across the large outdoor space.

I’m not the best at visualising distances, but those people crowding around Bindi Irwin are definitely not 1.5 metres apart. pic.twitter.com/ne643L6jUW — Karen Sweeney (@karenlsweeney) March 25, 2020

The wedding sent Twitter into a frenzy, with some supporting Bindi while others were more critical, some suggesting she ignored social distancing.

Many mixed thoughts about Bindi Irwin's nuptials. Disappointed? Nostalgic? Yikes? Wondering if I should also get married tonight? @bendowdentweets thoughts? — Hannah Burstow (@HannahBurstow9) March 25, 2020

I swear to Jesus if Bindi Irwin's wedding becomes the next roni hotspot, we truly deserve this fate https://t.co/bsydCCYowm — wash your hands you dirty pig (@holfordandDUMB) March 25, 2020

BINDI IRWIN IS GETTING MARRIED THIS IS LIKE WATCHING PRINCESS DIANAS WEDDING — joshua (@quickieslut) March 25, 2020

Where’s the social distancing under those umbrellas. — Margaret T (@Iron___Lady) March 25, 2020

I wonder what papa #SteveIrwin is thinking about her daughter #BindiIrwin getting married? If only he was still around us... 😢#BindiIrwinWedding 👰💍😍 pic.twitter.com/5EQzfhory9 — Carol Alfonso 🇵🇷 (@caa1000) March 25, 2020

In July last year Bindi celebrated her 21st birthday by getting engaged.

She announced her engagement to Chandler after six years of dating.

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” she wrote on social media.

“Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love.”

A month later she said she would like her younger brother Robert to walk her down the aisle.

“Dad, You would be so incredibly proud of Robert. He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I know you’d be beaming with pride when the time comes that [Rob] walks me down the aisle. I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us.”