Bill Maher Has Perfectly Reasonable Response To Trump's Insulting Tweet

President Donald Trump went after Bill Maher Wednesday on Twitter, but the comedian refused to take the bait.

The president railed about the way the host looked on the most recent episode of his HBO show, ‘Real Time With Bill Maher.’

Watched @billmaher last week for the first time in a long time. He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak. If there was ever a good reason for no shutdown, check out this jerk. He never had much going for him, but whatever he did have is missing in action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020

It’s possible that Trump’s true ire was raised not by Maher’s appearance but by a particular skit on the show.

During the episode, Maher conducted a mock eulogy for the president after noting that Trump hasn’t attended funerals for famous and admired politicians like Representative John Lewis and Senator John McCain.

“What kind of spectacular prick do you have to be that everyone’s last request is ‘Make sure that asshole isn’t at my funeral’?” Maher said.

If Trump was hoping to anger the comedian with his tweet, it didn’t seem to work.

Maher responded to the president’s angry message in the manner of any reasonable person.

Really? This is what the president of the United States does with his time? https://t.co/owPEVeeUzj — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 12, 2020

Trump’s tweet inspired even more clapback from other Twitter users.

Imagine looking like a bloated yam and criticizing other people's appearances. https://t.co/mC83bJxeEp — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) August 12, 2020

Do you ever work? https://t.co/aLh5ZahfxT — Aly Walansky (@alywalansky) August 12, 2020

Imagine if FDR had wasted his time criticizing some vaudeville comedian instead of addressing the 1917 flu pandemic. WWII would have lasted another 30 years. https://t.co/ntG4hkxGrg — Ben Finfer (@BenFinfer) August 12, 2020

Something about the pot and the kettle... https://t.co/0CRwE0I6BA — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) August 12, 2020

Lots of reasons to end the shutdown. 'Bill Maher looks tired' was not in my Top 10.

Good to see @POTUS staying focused https://t.co/zOw6oZgYNl — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) August 12, 2020