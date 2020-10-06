Biden Urges Trump To Implement Nationwide Mask Mandate

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

President Donald Trump claims to be on the mend after COVID-19 landed him in the hospital Saturday, and Democratic nominee Joe Biden hopes he’ll put that newfound energy to use implementing a national policy to contain the coronavirus instead of just “tweeting campaign messages.”

Speaking Monday in Miami, Biden called on Trump to “listen to the scientists” and support a nationwide mask mandate.

“My prayers continue to be with the President and the First Lady for their health and safety as they, like so many American families, are dealing with COVID-19,” Biden said. “I was glad to see the President speaking and recording videos over the weekend.”

“Now that he’s busy tweeting campaign messages,” Biden added, “I would ask him to do this: Listen to the scientists. Support masks. Support a mask mandate nationwide. Require masks in every federal building and facility, and in interstate travel. Urge every governor and mayor to do the same. We know it saves lives.”

Joe Biden: "I was glad to see the president speaking and recording videos over the weekend. Now that he's busy tweeting campaign messages, I would ask him to do this: Listen to the scientists. Support masks." https://t.co/0beYRm7W1Z pic.twitter.com/gEFtblbwra — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) October 5, 2020

Trump tweeted Monday that he plans to return to the White House despite White House physician Sean Conley’s analysis that “he may not entirely be out of the woods yet.”