Biden: Trump Should Call For End To ‘Insurrection’

President-elect Joe Biden, decrying an “assault on the citadel of liberty,” said President Donald Trump should go on national television and deliver a speech calling on his supporters to stop their violent siege of the US Capitol building.

“I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege,” Biden said.

“To storm the capital, to smash windows, to occupy offices,” Biden continued. “It’s not a protest. It’s insurrection.”

“It borders on sedition,” he added, calling the actions an “unprecedented assault” on US democracy.

Trump’s supporters gathered in Washington, DC, with the president’s encouragement, to support Trump’s attempts to overthrow the results of the November election. They then stormed the Capitol, forcing the evacuation of members of Congress, staffers and journalists.

“The work of the moment, and the work of the next four years, must be the restoration of democracy of decency, honor, respect the rule of law, just plain, simple decency,” Biden said.