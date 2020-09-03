Biden Takes The Air Out Of Trump's Legal Victory With 1 Stinging Question

Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday evening had a simple question for President Donald Trump: “What are you hiding?”

Biden shared a link to a story about Trump winning a legal ruling in his ongoing battle over disclosure of his tax returns.

New York prosecutors had been seeking those documents via subpoena and had won a previous decision. However, a federal appeals court ruled that the president would not have to turn those documents over while the previous decision is under appeal.

Biden asked why Trump ― who has repeatedly promised to release his returns ― is working so hard to keep them hidden:

I’ve released 21 years of my tax returns.



What are you hiding, @realDonaldTrump? https://t.co/aQs6Hlox0P — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 3, 2020

The battle over Trump’s taxes goes back to court Sept. 25 for hearings on the merits of Trump’s appeal, according to The Associated Press.

The Democratic-controlled House has also been seeking Trump’s tax returns, but, as with the Manhattan prosecutors, has been stymied by legal maneuvers.

Trump as a 2016 presidential candidate vowed repeatedly to release his tax returns, saying he couldn’t do so at the time because he was under audit ― despite the fact that President Richard Nixon released his returns when he was under audit.