Beyoncé has unveiled a trailer for a new visual album, which will debut on Disney+ next month.

Black Is King has been written, directed and executive produced by the star and is based on the music of her soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift.

Disney+ Beyoncé in the Black Is King trailer

The album was released last year in conjunction with the photorealistic re-make of the animated Disney classic, in which she voiced Nala.

Beyoncé debuted a one minute clip trailing her new visual album on her official website on Sunday.

Black Is King is described as a “celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience”, and will “reimagine the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns”, a statement said.

Disney+ The visual album will debut on Disney+

It continued: “The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honoured in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity.

“His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.

“These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power.

“Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.”

Disney+ Black Is King will be released on 31 July

Songs are set to include My Power, Mood 4 Eva, and Brown Skin Girl.

The film will star the album’s featured artists and some special guest appearances, including Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, and Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter.