Bette Midler Has Divine Comeback To Trump's 'Parasite' Comments

President Donald Trump’s mocking and disparaging comments about the Best Picture Oscar win for “Parasite” really bugged Bette Midler.
And the Divine Miss M. had a divine clap back to the president’s gripe about the South Korean blockbuster on Friday.
The president, in comments during a Thursday rally in Colorado, turned movie critic and indulged his xenophobic side.
“How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” Trump asked his crowd. “’And the winner is a movie from South Korea. What the hell was that all about?”
He continued:
“We’ve got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year? Was it good? I don’t know.”
Midler sensed a good set up for a joke and fired back on Twitter:
The actor and singer wasn’t the only one who skewered the president’s lack of appreciation of a great film.
Neon, “Parasite’s” U.S. distributor fired back at Trump with this pointed tweet:
Trump in his riff on cinema also asked, “Can we get “Gone With the Wind” back please?” the 1939 blockbuster that, as many were quick to note, includes demeaning stereotypes of Black characters and a romanticization of the South and slavery on the eve of the Civil War.