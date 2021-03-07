Bethenny Frankel Lays Into Meghan Markle Ahead Of Oprah Interview: 'Cry Me A River'

But the reality TV star still suggested that a primetime televised interview simply invited more unwelcome attention: “This isn’t the way to generate less press & cannot be filed under the guise of wanting privacy to prevent a repeat of previous events.”

Except for some rare moments of candor, the former “Suits” star has remained tightlipped about the unrelenting negative and racist tabloid coverage she has received since she and Harry started dating in 2016. Meghan and others have noted that the royal family has strict rules about when and how its members go public about anything. The Winfrey special is the first on-camera interview the duke and duchess have given since announcing their plans to step back as senior working members of the royal family last year.

Still, Frankel refused to see Meghan as a victim, instead suggesting that she’s a shrewd opportunist. The Skinnygirl founder went as far as to compare her reality TV career with Meghan’s experience in the public eye.

“I chose reality tv, to work towards making $, to be scrutinized & criticized. I took the trappings & the beatings along with it. It’s a rose w petals & thorns. People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose,” Frankel wrote. “You can’t play stupid & smart.”