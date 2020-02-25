El Pics via Getty Images Neighbours cast dance away on their own Ramsay street float during the 2019 Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on March 02, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. The Sydney Mardi Gras parade began in 1978 as a march and commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall Riots of New York. It is an annual event promoting awareness of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender issues and themes. (El Pics/ Getty Images)

This year’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras will see 12,600 participants sashay down Oxford Street for the parade, the 42nd since the protest march in 1978.

It seems every year the floats and outfits become more inclusive, more diverse, more loud and more extra.

SBS will broadcast the event on Saturday 29 February from 7:30pm and with 191 floats celebrating this year’s theme of “what matters”, there will be a lot to take in.

We’ve rounded up the standout entrants so you don’t miss a thing:

W Hotels

RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty Alyssa Edwards will ride a giant boombox down Oxford Street donned as a disco ball for the chic W Hotels brand.

“I’ve toured Australia eight times and can you believe I have never been to Mardi Gras?” she told HuffPost Australia.

“I’m beyond excited.”

W’s Love Out Loud float will celebrate inclusivity and equality and will align with the promotions for the fancy new W Melbourne, opening in August 2020.

Alyssa will be joined on the float by Australian singer songwriter Vera Blue and local influencers Alfie Arcuri, Megan Dijkman, Brandon Kilgour, musician KYVA and Lola Van Vorst with choreography by Sydney-born Ame Delves. Werk!

W Hotels Alyssa Edwards is the star of W's Love Out Loud float in 2020.

Guide Dogs NSW/ACT

Um, you had us at dogs! More than 60 participants, including some who are blind or have low vision, will march with their companion dogs this Saturday.

Drag superstar and Guide Dogs Ambassador The Real Dolly Diamond will lead with pack along with ‘Gulliver’, the world’s largest Guide Dog, standing at 4.3m tall and weighing in at 690kg.

Gulliver’s fluorescent cape has been created with tactile elements to allow people with blindness or low vision the opportunity to experience his adornments through touch.

Just pawesome.

Anna Kucera Introducing Gulliver the Guide Dog.

Bushfire Heroes

LGBTQ community members from the frontline of Australia’s worst bushfire season in memory will come together to march for the NSW Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW and the NSW State Emergency Services.

Regional Australia

Country communities across Australia will shine in the spotlight with the likes of Newcastle Pride, Central Coast Pride, Shellharbour, Broken Heel Festival and Country Queens all set to feature huge and colourful parade entries.

Le Petit Bateau

To highlight the ill-health of our planet, collection of artists Le Petit Bateau will showcase a bright ocean-themed float made from plastic bottles and recycled materials. Expect mermaids, sexy octopuses and incredible choreography.

P.I.N.K. F.L.A.M.I.N.G.O.S.