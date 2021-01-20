Bernie Sanders' 'Grandpa At The Post Office' Inauguration Outfit Is A Pragmatic Hit

Bernie Sanders needs to vacuum the interior of his Subaru and swing by the co-op for a carton of milk later, OK?
The independent Vermont senator arrived at Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday sporting a simple winter coat and mammoth mittens while toting a Manila envelope.
The look was a practical one for the frigid January weather, but it also made the act of going to the historical event look like it was just another errand Sanders needed to tick off on his to-do list for the day.
For that reason, the senator’s ensemble became an instant hit on Twitter.
According to a tweet by Ruby Cramer, a BuzzFeed News political reporter, Sanders’ oven-mitt-like mittens offer yet another layer of undeniable practicality.
Apparently, the mittens were made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vermont, who gave them to Sanders over two years ago “and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail.”
“They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles,” Cramer tweeted.
