Ben Affleck's Daily Quarantine Strolls With Ana De Armas Now Include His Kids

The coronavirus pandemic has laid waste to most of our regular routines, but it’s given Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas a new one.

Nothing has been more consistent during lockdown than their almost daily strolls, which have of course been photographed by the paparazzi ... at a safe distance, we hope.

But the new couple brought along some notable additions for their most recent walk: Affleck’s three children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

The group was spotted during an outing in Pacific Palisades over the weekend in photos obtained by TMZ. They brought along the family’s dogs, including Garner’s beloved golden retriever, Birdie, who makes frequent appearances on her Instagram, and de Armas’ pooch, Elvis. (Garner did not join them.)

GettyImages Affleck and de Armas started dating in early March.

The whole gang took safety measures by wearing protective face masks as they walked by paparazzi before entering Affleck’s home.

“They are very happy together,” an unnamed source told People about Affleck and de Armas, adding that the actor “continues to work on co-parenting” with his ex-wife, from whom he separated in 2015 after a decade of marriage.

“They seem to have a great time together. They order delivery food and groceries and only leave the house for walks around the neighborhood with their dogs,” another source previously revealed to People. “Ben looks incredibly happy. They are flirty and goofy. Ana always has a huge smile around him.”

Introducing a significant other to your children is a major step for any couple, but Affleck and de Armas have been knocking down relationship milestones for months now.

After meeting on the set of their upcoming thriller “Deep Water,” the two vacationed abroad together in de Armas’ home country of Cuba, followed by a quick stop in Costa Rica earlier this year.

Then they went Instagram official, bought a pair of matching heart necklaces and even started sharing each other’s clothing.