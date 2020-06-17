Children's TV Presenters Go Viral With Heartfelt Messages Addressing Racism

Several children’s television presenters on the BBC in the United Kingdom addressed racism with their young viewers in heartfelt messages that have gone viral online.

Richie Driss, Mwaksy Mudenda and Lindsey Russell ― hosts of the long-running “Blue Peter” show ― talked about the Black Lives Matter movement and the worldwide protests that broke out following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

“It’s not something that I ever thought I’d have to discuss on ‘Blue Peter,’” Driss said on Thursday’s episode in a segment which has garnered more than 2 million views on Twitter. “However, it underlines just how important it is.”

On tonight’s #BluePeter, presenters @mwaksybluepeter, @RichieDriss and @Linds_bluepeter wanted to speak to our audience about racism.



We want to stand together and pledge to do better at fighting racism, to build a better future for everyone. pic.twitter.com/EXcgdl7URk — CBBC (@cbbc) June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Ben Cajee, a host on the broadcaster’s CBeebies channel for preschoolers, explained in his video how “some people are treated unfairly just because of the color of their skin, and they shouldn’t be.”

“When we work together, we can create change and we can build a better and kinder world for the future,” Cajee said. “And I’m hopeful for that because I believe in you. Because one day, you will be older and you will be looking after the world and all of the people in it.”