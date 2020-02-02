Awards season is in full swing, and on Sunday evening it was time for us Brits to roll out the red carpet for the biggest night in the British film industry’s calendar - the 2020 British Academy Film Awards.
Also attending the 2020 Baftas, which are being hosted by Graham Norton, are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Before taking their seats to find out who will be winning one of those highly coveted Baftas, the stars showed off their finest on the red carpet. Take a look at all the arrivals in the gallery below...
1
Baftas 2020
Rex
Florence Pugh
2
Baftas 2020
Rex
Margot Robbie
3
Baftas 2020
Rex
Renee Zellweger
4
Baftas 2020
Rex
Scarlett Johansson
5
Baftas 2020
Rex
Charlize Theron
6
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Emilia Clarke attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
7
Baftas 2020
Scott Garfitt/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Olivia Colman
8
Baftas 2020
Rex
Rebel Wilson
9
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
PA Wire/PA Images
Zoe Kravitz attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
10
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
PA Wire/PA Images
Joaquin Phoenix attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
11
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
PA Wire/PA Images
Zoe Kravitz attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
12
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
PA Wire/PA Images
Taron Egerton attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
13
Baftas 2020
Rex
Laura Dern
14
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA
TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images
British actress Emilia Clarke poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
15
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Graham Norton attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
16
Baftas 2020
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson
17
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
PA Wire/PA Images
Anna Elisabet Eberstein and Hugh Grant attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
18
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Naomi Ackie attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
19
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Gillian Anderson attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
20
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA
TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images
US actress Gillian Anderson poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
21
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
PA Wire/PA Images
Jessie Buckley attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
22
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
PA Wire/PA Images
Naomie Harris attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
23
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Alison Balsom and Sam Mendes attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
24
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - VIP Arrivals
David M. Benett via Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Vick Hope arrives at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 2, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
25
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA
TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images
British actor Taron Egerton poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
26
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Oliver Cheshire and Pixie Lott attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
27
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - VIP Arrivals
David M. Benett via Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Joaquin Phoenix arrives at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 2, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
28
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Al Pacino attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
29
Baftas 2020
Rex
Scarlett Johansson
30
Baftas 2020
Rex
Daniel Kaluuya
31
Baftas 2020
Rex
Andrew Scott
32
Baftas 2020
James Veysey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
33
Baftas 2020
Rex
Saoirse Ronan
34
Baftas 2020
Rex
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
35
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
The Duchess of Cambridge attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
36
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
PA Wire/PA Images
Florence Pugh attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
37
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
PA Wire/PA Images
Robert De Niro attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
38
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
PA Wire/PA Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
39
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
PA Wire/PA Images
Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
40
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Quentin Tarantino attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
