Awards season is in full swing, and on Sunday evening it was time for us Brits to roll out the red carpet for the biggest night in the British film industry’s calendar - the 2020 British Academy Film Awards.

Also attending the 2020 Baftas, which are being hosted by Graham Norton, are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Before taking their seats to find out who will be winning one of those highly coveted Baftas, the stars showed off their finest on the red carpet. Take a look at all the arrivals in the gallery below...