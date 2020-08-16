This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Bad Lip Reading Spoof Of Donald Trump's Axios Interview Is As Bonkers As The Real Thing

“Nobody, Donald, does that."

YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading on Friday released its spoof take on President Donald Trump’s Axios interview with Jonathan Swan.

And the parody version is as bonkers as the real thing that HBO aired last week.

“Nobody, Donald, does that,” Swan appears to tell the president at one point, thanks to some clever editing and voice-over work.

Check out the Bad Lip Reading video here:

And Trump’s actual sit-down with Swan here:

Bad Lip Reading’s last video, released in February, centered on Trump’s State of the Union address — and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) ripping response:

