'Bachelorette' Rumour Mill Hints At Big Twist This Season

While Australia has announced its two ‘The Bachelorette’ leads, it appears the US series still has some casting news up in the air.

The 16th season of “The Bachelorette” could be the most dramatic in the show’s history if the reality TV rumour mill is correct.

A Reddit post that popped up over the weekend suggests that lead Clare Crawley will be replaced as the “Bachelorette” by former “Bachelor” contestant Tayshia Adams, according to Cosmopolitian.

Apparently, Crawley’s chemistry with one particular contestant, Dale Moss, was so intense that she didn’t see the point in going through with the rest of the season.

So producers reportedly tapped Adams to replace Crawley. Some of the contestants Crawley had previously eliminated may come back to win Adams’ heart, according to Deadline.

Crawley, 38, was announced as the “Bachelorette” in March, before the coronavirus pandemic halted filming on the season. The show resumed production in late June.

HuffPost reached out to Warner Brothers, which produces the hit ABC show, but no one immediately responded.

There has been no public comment about the rumours, but an inside source reportedly told Variety that there may some validity to the rumours of Adams replacing Crawley during the season.

“It’s shaping up to be a very interesting season creatively with lots of twists and turns,” the source told the publication.

If the production company is trying to stop the rumours, it isn’t getting much help from Crawley.

On Sunday, Crawley appeared to show support for Adams being the new “Bachelorette” by liking, and later un-liking, this tweet: