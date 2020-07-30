Bachelor In Paradise's Niranga Claims Co-Star Rebuffed Him 'Because Of Where I Was From'

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ contestant Niranga Amarasinghe has claimed one of his co-stars wasn’t interested in dating him because she didn’t want to take him home to her parents due to his Sri Lankan background.

The 29-year-old, who moved to Australia from Sri Lanka when he was three, shared his thoughts in an Instagram story on Thursday morning after his elimination on Wednesday night.

Niranga said that while Brittney Weldon had apologised “off camera” for rejecting his single date card, it was another contestant he was referring to.

He said he was “infuriated” by this co-star complaining about getting a “bad edit” on the screen because apparently “there were so many more nasty comments” she’d made to him and others that didn’t air.

“One particular moment telling several people they wouldn’t take me back to the parents because of where I was from,” the aircraft engineer wrote. He said this person couldn’t “pronounce my name and doesn’t even know where I’m from”.

“I accept rejection it’s life but this I don’t… Not once have they ever apologized,” he added.

Channel Ten did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Niranga was eliminated Wednesday night from ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ along with Jamie Doran and Chris Gilleland. He initially asked Brittney Weldon on a date, but she declined it, explaining she didn’t feel a romantic connection.

He then expressed interest in Cassandra Mamone during a single date. However, she made it clear he was only a friend and chose to give her rose to Jackson Garlick.

Niranga has been one of three culturally diverse contestants this season alongside Brazilian Mary Viturino and First Nations contestant Renee Barrett.

Niranga first appeared on Angie Kent’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’ in 2019. In an interview with HuffPost Australia last year, he said being the only South Asian man in the group was not so unusual for him, and he didn’t feel uncomfortable while on set.

“I have a group of mates that are completely diverse. It wasn’t anything new to me,” he said. “Obviously being in sporting teams and the only dark guy, I’ve grown up with that and I’m pretty comfortable with that whole situation.”

“I’m definitely more than the brown guy. I’m fun, I’m energetic. I’m there to make a little bit of a difference and take on the Aussie boys.”