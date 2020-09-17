‘The Bachelor Australia’ couple Matthew Johnson (aka Matty J) and Laura Byrne are expecting their second baby.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday afternoon, Matty shared a photo of the pair with their daughter Marlie-Mae to announce the exciting news.

“Marlie-Mae learning shocked face couldn’t have been timed any better.. WE’RE HAVING A BABY! Please brace yourself for twice the amount of dad jokes,” he wrote.

Laura shared another image from the same beachside family shoot, saying they were ready to share the news with their fans after a couple of months of secrecy.

“I recon (sic) we’ve kept this little beach ball under wraps for long enough..... Half way to number 2,” she wrote.

The couple met on ‘The Bachelor Australia’ in 2017, got engaged in April 2019 and then welcomed their daughter in June that year.

Earlier this week Matty reminded followers that it had been three years since his and Laura’s finale on ‘The Bachelor’.

“I’ll be honest, we both kinda forgot the finale happened 3 years ago today,” he wrote on Instagram.