‘The Bachelor Australia’ contestant Juliette Herrera is known for her confidence on the show, and has said her strong sense of purpose, identity and even creative direction as a stylist has been influenced by her heritage and loved ones.

In an interview from 2018, she said family and cultural music played a big part in reminding her of where she “came from”.

“When I need inspiration I look at my parents, their life, their beautiful character traits and Latin Music reminds me of where I came from and this allows me to dream creatively,” she told the Habitual She blog at the time.

Channel 10 ‘The Bachelor Australia’ contestant Juliette Herrera

Referring to herself on Instagram as an “Aussie Latina”, Juliette features the flags for Peru, Urugyuay and Australia in her social media account bio.

She is one of a few culturally diverse contestants on ‘The Bachelor’ series this year – part of a franchise that has been criticised often for its lack of on-screen diversity.

The 34-year-old recently spoke about her family in more detail, saying religion helped her cope when her father was diagnosed with motor neuron disease 16 years ago.

Instagram/julietteherrera_ ‘The Bachelor Australia’ contestant Juliette Herrera

“My dad also started believing in God,” Juliette told 10 Play. “He was really angry at God because he was sick… he was paralysed, couldn’t talk or walk. I couldn’t hear him talk for eight years.”

The fashion stylist’s father passed away eight years ago when Juliette was 26.

Now she’s one of 10 contestants still vying for Locky Gilbert’s heart, with intruder Bec Cvilikas arriving during the show’s final lockdown episode tonight.