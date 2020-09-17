Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

With her stethoscope in hand from the very first episode, ‘The Bachelor Australia’ contestant Irena Srbinovska has always been tipped as a frontrunner to win Locky Gilbert’s heart.

But the 31-year-old nurse has a secret talent she’s rarely spoken about on the show – baking.

Irena has said she’s open to future reality TV opportunities, and a certain cooking show could be her next pick.

“I don’t like to say never,” she told HuffPost Australia on Thursday. “I do love to cook so maybe Masterchef.”

Channel 10 'The Bachelor Australia' contestant Irena Srbinovksa

Irena said her passion for food is something a lot of people don’t know about her.

“I’ve always wanted to work in the food industry, like having my own vegan cafe is my dream,” she said.

In 2013 Irena won the Tastes of Central Geelong competition, defeating about 60 other home cooks with her impressive 10-layered chocolate-coffee Opera cake.

The competition was judged by former ‘MasterChef Australia’ winner Julie Goodwin, which makes us think Irena would be ideal for the cooking show next year if things don’t work out on ‘The Bachelor’.

In 2014 at age 24 she competed in the Central Geelong Bake Off as her profile as a local baker continued to rise.

She also won this second competition, making 500 macarons in order to get the perfect 15 for judging.

“After last year I had a few offers to bake for local cafes,” she told the Geelong Advertiser at the time. “It’s all been so worth it in the end.”

Irena is one of five contestants remaining on ‘The Bachelor’ and is at the centre of a dramatic storyline as the show nears its grand finale.

Last week contestants returned to the mansion after filming in lockdown for several months.

Irena, asked Bella Varelis for a chat to smooth things over, but Bella maintained she took issue with Irena telling her during lockdown that Locky had been calling her, but Locky had said he called her only after she texted first.

Channel 10 The Bachelor Australia's Bella Varelis and Irena Srbinovksa

“Irena, I don’t trust you anymore. I’m sorry,” said 25-year-old Bella.

“I’m fucking over your bullshit, to be honest,” she continued as she walked away. “You’re a manipulative little bitch.”

On Wednesday night Locky was torn at the cocktail party after he saw another side to Bella when she told him about her concerns regarding Irena. He eventually gave her a rose, which only hinted some drama may continue in the mansion.

Watch the latest promo below: