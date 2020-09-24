Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

‘The Bachelor Australia’ grand finale on Thursday night proved to be one of the most dramatic in the show’s history.

Locky Gilbert of ‘Survivor’ fame chose Irena Srbinovska over Bella Varelis after declaring his love for both women.

“I know you’re going to make a beautiful girlfriend, wife, mother, everything,” he told the nurse. “You’re the whole, whole package.”

Channel 10 'The Bachelor Australia's Locky Gilbert struggled to make a decision during Thursday night's finale

Locky then admitted his “biggest fear” was wondering whether Irena was able to put herself first or telling him “no”.

“In my partner, I want, like, drive and ambition,” he said.

“And I think you’ve got that in spades. When I think about our future together, I’m, like, so excited and, like, I can’t wait to just travel the world and, like, make all your dreams come true.

“Irena, I’m so in love with you. And I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

An absolutely elated Irena responded, ‘I love you’ before Locky gave her a special ring to celebrate their “crazy ride together”.

Channel 10 Irena Srbinovska wins 'The Bachelor Australia'

Locky’s emotions got the better of him when he had to let Bella know of his decision.

“I fell in love with you the first day I saw you and I saw those big brown eyes. Like, they just make me go crazy,” Locky began.

“And, like, when I told you I love you, like, I meant every single word. But... ..like, I have fallen in love with two girls.”

The 31-year-old then said he needed “a little bit of certainty” about the future, which he didn’t feel with Bella.

“I just don’t know if.. I can see us working,” he said.

Channel 10 'The Bachelor Australia's Locky Gilbert rejects Bella Varelis in the grand finale

Last month the reality show’s executive producer, Hilary Inness hinted there would be some major drama at the end of the season.

“Locky, by his own admission, falls in love with more than one girl,” she told Media Week at the time.