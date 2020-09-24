Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

‘The Bachelor Australia’ contestant Juliette Herrera has thrown her support behind Irena Srbinovska in the lead up to the show’s finale tonight.

Commenting on the 31-year-old nurse’s latest Instagram post, Juliette said she would be there for her co-star “whatever the outcome” may be when Locky Gilbert makes a decision.

“You are so strong and have gone through so much and have remained elegant and sincere,” she wrote.

Channel 10 ‘The Bachelor Australia’ contestant Juliette Herrera

Instagram/irena_srbinovska 'The Bachelor Australia's Juliette Herrera throws her support behind Irena Srbinovska ahead of the grand finale

“Whatever the outcome I am so blessed to know you and am certain that only good things are coming your way. I love you so much.”

The two remaining bachelorettes on the show are Irena and Bella Varelis, whose friendship unravelled in recent episodes after a falling out during COVID-19 lockdown.

In the pre-finale promo, it’s teased Locky has a tough time picking between the contestants as he is “in love” with both.

“They are two of the most incredible women that I’ve ever met in my entire life,” he says. “I’m in love with both of them.”

The former ‘Survivor’ star then wonders, “How am I meant to do? You don’t break up with someone that you love. I can’t do it.”

As per usual, the ‘Bachelor’ rumour mill is in overdrive, and one juicy theory has suggested this finale will be even bigger than Blake Garvey and the Honey Badger’s disastrous endings.

According to this unconfirmed rumour, Locky picks Bella first, however the 25-year-old turns him down when she learns he loves Irena as well. It’s then said he goes back to Irena and asks for a second chance, which she obliges to.

Instagram/bellavarelis 'The Bachelor Australia' contestant Bella Varelis

Last month the reality show’s executive producer, Hilary Inness hinted there would be some major drama at the end of the season.

“Locky, by his own admission, falls in love with more than one girl,” she told Media Week at the time.

“Famously the Honey Badger couldn’t choose someone, and now we have a Bachelor who has fallen in love with more than one girl, which is a first for us.”