Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Twitter/varelis and Channel 10 'The Bachelor Australia' contestant Bella Varelis in 2010 (L) and now (R)

She may be one of the reality TV contestants vying for ‘The Bachelor’ star Locky Gilbert’s heart, but like all of us, Bella Varelis has had her young celebrity crushes and this one is adorable (and relatable).

Th 25-year-old has a few Twitter accounts from her high school days that show her love for none other than Justin Bieber. And let’s be honest, we’ve all been there and fan-girled the Biebs at some point.

Two accounts, which are still active and named ‘Bella Varelis’ and ‘Bella V’, tweeted the Canadian musician praising his “amazing” singing skills and suggesting she be his girlfriend. Bella would have been 15 at the time.

“Officially dying of embarrassment but who doesn’t love a bit of Biebs… him and Hailey are goals,” Bella told HuffPost Australia on Wednesday after her old posts were unearthed.

Twitter/NRGbebba

Twitter/NRGbebba 'The Bachelor Australia' contestant Bella Varelis wasn't shy about showing her love for Justin Bieber during her high school days.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for MTV Justin Bieber appears onstage at MTV’s “Fresh Out Live” on February 07, 2020 in New York City.

On one of her accounts, Bella wrote in 2010: “If dreams come true, then i cant wait till me futuree! ily @justinbieber”.

And in a hope to get a follow back from the singer on Twitter, she also wrote: “WANTS TO MAKE A VIDEO OF HER CRYING SO JUSTIN BIEBER COMES AND SEES ME :( hahaha im so whipped over him :( how do i make him follow me <3”.

In 2010 Justin Bieber was 16 years old and rising in his career after being discovered just three years earlier by Scooter Braun through YouTube.

He went on to have a high profile on-off relationship with Selena Gomez, before marrying Hailey Baldwin in 2018.

Twitter/varelis

Twitter/varelis Same, Bella. Same. 'The Bachelor Australia' contestant Bella Varelis loved Justin Bieber on Twitter during her high school days.

Meanwhile Bella is one of the frontrunners on ‘The Bachelor Australia’ this year, hoping to win the heart of ‘Survivor’ star Locky.

She’s been at the centre of the drama in the past week after episodes aired showing her friendship with Irena Srbinovksa falling apart.

Last week contestants returned to the mansion after filming in lockdown for several months.

Irena, 31, asked Bella for a chat to smooth things over, but Bella maintained she took issue with Irena telling her during lockdown that Locky had been calling her, but Locky had said he called her only after she texted first.

Channel 10 The Bachelor Australia's Bella Varelis and Irena Srbinovksa

“Irena, I don’t trust you anymore. I’m sorry,” said Bella.

“I’m fucking over your bullshit, to be honest,” she continued as she walked away. “You’re a manipulative little bitch.”

New promos for this week suggest the drama only continues, as Locky says he’s seeing another side to Bella when she tells him about her concerns regarding Irena. Watch the promo below: