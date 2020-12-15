It looks like it may be the endgame for one “Avengers” star.

Last Thursday, Marvel and Disney announced a ton of new movies and shows on the way, but all the excitement seemed to cover up a sad note: One Marvel star is apparently getting replaced.

During an announcement about “Ant-Man 3” on Thursday, Marvel boss Kevin Feige said that Cassie Lang, the daughter of Ant-Man/Scott Lang, would be played by 23-year-old Kathryn Newton.

The problem is Emma Fuhrmann, 19, already played Lang’s daughter in “Avengers: Endgame.” On Monday, the actor reacted to the role being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Just wanted to come on here & say that I see all your kind messages,” Fuhrmann said to fans on Twitter, thanking them for their support. “It has meant the world to me.”

She added that she was “sad as you all were” to hear the news and hopes there is something else in her MCU future.

In another tweet, Fuhrmann added that she’ll “always be grateful” for being part of the MCU and the “biggest movie of all time” and looks forward to the future.

Fuhrmann made an emotional Marvel debut in 2019’s “Endgame.” Following a five-year time jump, Scott Lang escapes the Quantum Realm to finally return home, having a heartwarming reunion with a now-older Cassie.