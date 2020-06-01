Autopsy Finds George Floyd's Death Due To 'Homicide By Asphyxia'

“What we found is consistent with what people saw,” Dr Baden said in an emailed release. “There is no other health issue that could cause or contribute to the death. Police have this false impression that if you can talk, you can breathe. That’s not true.”

The new report contradicts preliminary results from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, which said in a criminal complaint against officer Derek Chauvin that “no physical findings” supported “a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation”.

Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, was taken into custody last Friday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said. The police were responding to a call of Floyd having used a counterfeit $20 bill.

Outrage over Floyd’s death has sparked a wave of protests across the country, some of them violent. Family attorney Ben Crump ended his statement on the autopsy results with an appeal for calm.

“We understand the righteous anger we see playing out on streets across the country,” Crump said. “We support the activism and energy of the people who want to make sure we achieve change, and we hope those efforts continue, but looting and violence are absolutely unacceptable.”

“They were unacceptable to George, and they must be unacceptable to us,” he said. “The way to honour George is to achieve justice. As a country, we need to take a deep breath. George Floyd wasn’t allowed that, but we must.”