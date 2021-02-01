This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Anderson Cooper Interviews Ex-QAnon Follower Who Believed CNN Anchor Ate Babies

"I apologise for thinking that you ate babies," the former conspiracy theorist told the CNN host.

A former follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory has apologised to Anderson Cooper for once thinking that the CNN anchor ate babies.

Australian Jitarth Jadeja told Cooper that he “100%” believed the bonkers idea, which he claimed was prevalent among supporters of the unhinged movement, in a preview clip released Friday of an upcoming CNN investigation into QAnon.

“Did you, at the time, believe that Democrats, high-level Democrats and celebrities were worshipping Satan, drinking the blood of children?” Cooper asked Jadeja, who ditched the movement in 2019 after watching YouTube videos that debunked its premises.

“Anderson, I thought you did that,” Jadeja responded. “And I would like to apologis0e for that right now. So, I apologise for thinking that you ate babies. But, yeah, 100%.”

A surprised Cooper asked Jadeja, who lives in Sydney if he “actually” believed he “was drinking the blood of children.”

“Yes, I did,” replied Jadeja, who said some followers still think Cooper is a robot.

“I at one stage believed that QAnon was part of military intelligence, which is what he says,” Jadeja recalled. “But on top of that, that the people behind him were actually a group of fifth-dimensional, intradimensional, extraterrestrial bipedal bird aliens called blue aliens.”

“I was so far down in this conspiracy black hole that I was essentially picking and choosing whatever narrative that I wanted to believe in,” he added.

Watch the preview clip below.

CNN’s QAnon special airs Saturday at 9pm ET which is 1pm Sunday AEDT.

