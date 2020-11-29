Getty/ sumiran.a TikTok Australia's east coast struggled through a heatwave that saw temperatures hit 45 degrees celsius.

As parts of Australia, including Sydney, sweltered through the hottest November night on record on Saturday, Aussies on the east coast did what they could to stay cool amid the 41-plus degree heat.

Authorities issued a total fire ban, boats flocked Sydney harbour and one lady, known only as Carol, took to the street with her hose to cool passers-by down.

One TikToker caught the friendly moments on camera.

“This is Carol who lives just across from the pizza bar I work in,” wrote Sumiran on their TikTok account.

“Today it was 41 degrees in Sydney and I saw her sprinkling water on everyone passing by.”

The video of Carol spraying sweaty Sydneysiders down on the footpath has surpassed 15,000 likes in 24 hours with followers commenting that Carol’s friendly actions have given them hope for 2021 and beyond.

“Remember people… for every Karen that exists there are two Carols. Never give up hope,” one user commented.

“She got a bit excited there with the hose at one stage. What a great human,” wrote another.

Sydney CBD surpassed 41 degrees Celsius on Saturday while swathes of western New South Wales, South Australia and northern Victoria baked through even higher temperatures nearing 45 degrees.

Just opened the door to collect my UberEats pic.twitter.com/BkxVh8k2rs — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) November 28, 2020

Temperatures hit 40 degrees for a second straight day on Sunday while the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a five or six-day heatwave for parts of northern New South Wales and southeast Queensland.

The predictions for soaring temperatures prompted the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) to say demand may exceed supply in New South Wales on Sunday afternoon.

Australia has been experiencing hotter and longer summers with last season dubbed “Black Summer” by Prime Minister Scott Morrison due to unusually prolonged and intense bushfires that burned nearly 12 million hectares, killed 33 people and an estimated 1 billion animals.

The Rural Fire Service issued a total fire ban for most of eastern and northeastern NSW for Sunday, saying there was a “very high to severe fire danger forecast” as hot, gusty winds exacerbate dry conditions.

Reuters contributed to this report.