Newly Released Audio Reveals Desperate Police Struggle To Fend Off Capitol Attackers

“You’ve got a group of about 50 charging up the hill on the West Front,” a police dispatcher can be heard saying in one recording. “They’re throwing poles at us,” an officer responds.

The new audio was presented in the Senate on Wednesday by Del. Stacey Plaskett, one of the House impeachment managers for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

In one recording, dispatch advises officers at the Capitol that “the speech has ended,” referring to Trump’s rally remarks in which he told his followers to “fight like hell” shortly before they headed toward Congress that day.

“They’re approaching the wall now,” dispatch warns as Trump supporters begin to scale the Capitol building.