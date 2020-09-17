Ashley Tisdale Announces Pregnancy With Tender Photo Shoot

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

It’s the start of something new: Ashley Tisdale is pregnant with her first child!

The ‘High School Musical’ star revealed she and husband Christopher French are expecting in an Instagram post on Thursday. The couple shared a tender image of themselves looking at one another, with Tisdale’s pregnant belly visible to fans.

Tisdale and French, the lead singer of Annie Automatic, have been married since September 2014. They began dating in December 2012 and got engaged in August 2013.

In honor of their sixth anniversary, Tisdale shared some snapshots from their wedding on Instagram with a heartfelt caption: “I remember having so much fear the minute we got together because I couldnt believe how good you treated me. I had never been treated that way. But I let go and trusted my heart and 8 months later we were a couple of crazy kids engaged.”

She went on to say that French has “made me a better version of myself because you keep inspiring me everyday.”

“Your heart is pure, you would do anything to make me happy, through the ups and downs you are my solid rock. I’m so grateful I get to be your wife. I love you and after all this time I’m still into you,” she wrote.

In response to the happy baby news, many of Tisdale’s famous friends shared congratulations in the comments section.

Fellow ‘High School Musical’ alum and Tisdale’s bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens wrote: “just the freaking cutest.” Haylie Duff said: “been waiting for this!!!” and “can’t wait! Best mama & papa combo!”

French himself commented on Tisdale’s post with simply ”❤️.” Tisdale responded with “baby daddy ❤️.”