Arnold Schwarzenegger Accidentally Trolls His Son-In-Law Chris Pratt In The Worst Possible Way

As if losing out to Chris Evans (and several other famous men called Chris) in *that* Twitter poll wasn’t bad enough, Chris Pratt has now been trolled by his own father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Jurassic World actor was hosting a virtual Q&A with several high-profile stars, including Jamie Foxx and Tom Holland on Instagram over the weekend, and invited the Terminator actor to join in.

“Our next guest is Mr Universe,” Chris began. “He is the Terminator, the former governor of California, he is my father-in-law and the grandfather to my daughter.

“I better not screw this up or I will be terminated. There’s a lot riding on this.”

PA (L-R) Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt

But it was Arnie, the father of Chris’ wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, who screwed things up when he called his son-in-law... Chris Evans.

Ouch.

“Hello Chris Evans… Not Chris Evans, sorry,” Arnold began. “I’ve screwed up this whole thing right from the beginning. Chris Pratt.”

As the Guardians Of the Galaxy star laughed, his father-in-law quickly tried to make amends, telling Chris: “Sorry about that. I should know your name, that’s for sure – you’re my favourite son-in-law.”

In October last year, many of Chris’ famous friends and family jumped to his defence after he lost out to Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and yes, Chris Evans in a Twitter poll.

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

After the “Hollywood Chris debate” went viral, Robert Downey Jr. said those questioning the actor’s character should take a look at themselves first.

“What a world,” the Iron Man star wrote on Instagram. “The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt… A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude.”

Mark Ruffalo also defended the actor on Twitter, writing: “You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life.”

Chris’ wife, Katherine also spoke out, branding the responses to the poll “bullying”.

SIPA USA/PA Images Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt

“Is this really what we need?,” she said. “There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys.

“Love is what we all need, not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.”