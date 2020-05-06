Harry, Meghan and Archie flanked by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Windsor Castle on the day of Archie's christening on July 6, 2019.
Prince Charles and Harry look at Archie on the day of his christening.
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Meghan, Archie and Harry attend the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match, in which Harry was competing for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England.
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Meghan holds Archie at the the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match.
Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Archie visits Cape Town during a royal tour of South Africa on Sept. 25, 2019.
Pool via Getty Images
Archie, Meghan and Harry at a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on Sept. 25, 2019.
Pool via Getty Images
A close-up of Archie meeting Desmond Tutu.
Pool via Getty Images
The family on their tour of South Africa.
Sussex Royal/Janina Gavankar
Archie crawls front and center in their first Christmas card as a family of three.
