Avid sky-watchers and star-gazers were promised a pink supermoon on Wednesday in Australia - it’s the biggest and brightest the moon will be all year.

And we all need something a little bright right now.

Supermoons occur whenever the Earth’s orbit pulls it closely in, making the moon appear larger than normal, although the moon wasn’t actually that pink last night.

Monash University astronomer Michael Brown told The Guardian Aussies would have most likely seen a silver moon, just a little bigger than usual.

“The only time that we get unusual colours for the moon is if say, we’re looking at it through smoky or dusty skies like we had last summer,” he said.

“Or in a lunar eclipse.”



While there was plenty of cloud cover in parts of Australia on Wednesday evening, which made the moon harder to see, April’s supermoon was something of a special one in other parts of the globe.

For more on that, check out the video above.

Here are the best Tweets of Wednesday night’s supermoon:

Pink Supermoon 2020

📍Darwin, NT Australia



Amidst the pandemic crisis we are facing, let's celebrate the shine in the darkness.



Ang ganda ng buwan pic.twitter.com/j42c0djVCC — itsyanyann (@akosiyanyann) April 8, 2020

The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus https://t.co/rruEbtLo2S pic.twitter.com/ayqkHUHo1V — Reuters (@Reuters) April 8, 2020

Cleaned up last night’s image. Hope you like the SuperMoon. pic.twitter.com/2rAJI9Wpv8 — Antonio Paris (@AntonioParis) April 8, 2020

Yesterday’s supermoon. What a photo.



(pic: Erwin T. Lim) pic.twitter.com/9s1Owu5065 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) April 8, 2020

April 8, 2020 supermoon just above the baguio city INC chapel.



ctto: paul louie serrano pic.twitter.com/bRau76ueT6 — Erwin Arevalo Maaliw (@chocoerwin) April 8, 2020

The Pink Supermoon - Who comes up with these names??? It wasn't even pink.



From this morning in Tucson, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/n8LinWSZCJ — Greg McCown (@Gregtucson) April 8, 2020

April’s Supermoon, known as the Pink Moon over Clingstone in Jamestown, Rhode Island. Clingstone was built in 1905 and was abandoned for decades after a hurricane in 1938. Today it’s been restored and remains an iconic mansion atop this small rock formation in Narragansett Bay. pic.twitter.com/qAmzYluql3 — Mark Dalmeida Photo (@MarkDPhotos_) April 8, 2020