Anthony Fauci Gets Even Better Played By A Sly Brad Pitt On 'Saturday Night Live'

Pitt’s Fauci pulled off a Donald Trump takedown, translating the president’s various statements about COVID-19 into the truth. Like when Trump says America will have a vaccine “relatively soon,” Pitt explains that if you were to tell a friend you’d be over relatively soon, and turned up a year-and-a-half later, he’d be “relatively pissed off.”

And when Trump says “everyone can get a test” for COVID-19, he means “almost no one,” Pitt’s Fauci explains.

When the president discusses a disinfectant “injection,” Pitt’s jaw drops. When Trump talks about hitting the body with a “very powerful light,” he does a facepalm.

Pitt wonders if there’s any truth to the rumour Trump is going to fire Fauci. He plays a tape of Trump gushing: “I’m not firing him, I think he’s a wonderful guy.”

So “yeah, I’m getting fired,” notes Pitt as Fauci. But “until then, I’m gonna be there, putting out the facts for whoever’s listening. And when I hear things like ‘the virus can be cured if everyone takes the Tide Pod Challenge,’ I’ll be there to say ’please don’t,” Pitt added.

Then Pitt strips off his wig and offers a heartfelt tribute to Fauci: “To the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time. And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front line. Now, live, kinda, from all across America, it’s ‘Saturday Night.’”

