Angelina Jolie Moves Into Home Close To Ex Brad Pitt, But Admits ‘Last Few Years Have Been Hard’

In a new interview with British Vogue, the Maleficent star opened up about family life since the Hollywood couple split, admitting “the past few years have been pretty hard”.

Angelina says she moved her six children – Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – into the former estate of legendary filmmaker Cecil B DeMille in Los Feliz because she “wanted it to be close to their dad”.

’[He] is only five minutes away,” she tells the magazine.

Brad and Angelina met on the set of their movie Mr And Mrs Smith in 2005. They married in 2014 in the South of France before filing for divorce two years later, citing irreconcilable differences.

Angelina admits that she’s still healing from the breakdown of their marriage.

“I’ve been focusing on healing our family,” she says. “It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.

“But I’m not there. I’m not there yet. But I hope to be. I’m planning on it. I do like being older. I feel much more comfortable in my forties than I did when I was younger.”

The 45-year-old star adds that she is looking forward to reaching her fifties, believing she will “hit my stride”.

“Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, ‘No, Mom, don’t do that. You’ll hurt yourself.’ And I thought, ‘God, isn’t that funny?’ There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’ll hurt myself,” she says.

“Even at their young age they know that what matters is to feel safe and loved and stable. To not see those you love harmed. To know your own mind and truth and not to live a lie.”

Last year, Angelina said she had split from the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star for her family’s “wellbeing”.

“I separated for the wellbeing of my family,” she told Vogue Global Network. “It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.

“Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds.

“In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”

The March issue of British Vogue is on newsstands on 5 February.