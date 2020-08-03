Andrew Yang Has A Debate Warning For Trump ― And A Bold Prediction For Biden

Former US Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has a warning for President Donald Trump ahead of any debates with former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Joe’s going to clean his clock,” predicted Yang. “Nothing will hold him back from doing that.”

The Trump campaign has tried to sell a narrative of a diminished Biden, but Yang ― who noted he’s been on the debate stage with Biden ― warned that’s going to backfire.

“When the American people see the contrast between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, it’s going to be a very tough case for the president to make,” Yang said:

“I think Joe Biden is licking his chops to debate Donald Trump. I think he has been waiting for it for months. I have been on the debate stage with Joe. Joe’s going to clean his clock. Nothing will hold him back from doing that.” --@AndrewYang pic.twitter.com/lHC26AskGT — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) August 2, 2020

The presidential debates are currently scheduled for September 29, October 15 and October 22, with a vice presidential debate set for October 7. However, last June, the Trump camp tried to alter the debate schedule and moderator selection ― a move the Biden camp indicated was a nonstarter.