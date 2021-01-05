Anderson Cooper Lays A Big Donald Trump Myth To Rest Once And For All

Anderson Cooper on Monday mocked Donald Trump’s increasingly desperate attempts to steal the 2020 election, noting how the effort stands completely at odds with the outgoing president’s oft-repeated claim to be an excellent dealmaker.

The host of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” centered his opening monologue on Trump’s Saturday call with Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the president urged his fellow Republican to “find” him enough votes to overturn the presidential election result in the state.

“I only need 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break,” Trump begged.

“That is the great negotiator? The great dealmaker? That’s the ‘Art of the Deal?’” asked Cooper, who said Trump had the impulse control of a “refrigerator magnet.”

“This is a scared bully pushed into a corner of his own making desperately trying to get out,” he continued.

After airing more audio of the phone call, Cooper likened Georgia officials’ push back on Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories about voter fraud to “speaking to a child.”