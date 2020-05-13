Anderson Cooper Shares Touching Reason Why He's Raising Baby Wyatt With His Ex

“When I was a little kid, it was just my mom and my brother, but it was my mom. She was not the most parental person and I wish some adult after my dad died had stepped in and just been like, ‘You know what, I’ll take you to a ball game,’” he said. “Or, ‘Let’s go out to lunch every now and then, and let’s just talk.’ You know, no one ever did that and so I thought, well if something happens to me or even if something doesn’t happen to me, if more people love my son and are in his life, I’m all for that.”

Cooper said he’s planning to have Wyatt call him “Dad” and “Daddy.” Maisani, who will be speaking to the baby in French, will go by “Papa.” Cooper also joked that he had no clue about what Maisani was saying to their child in French.

“He could be turning the kid against me, I don’t know,” Cooper said.

