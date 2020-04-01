Wholesome quarantine content ahead: Amy Schumer took her 10-month-old son to see her father at his assisted living facility ― while still practicing social distancing.

In a heartwarming video the comedian posted online Tuesday, she stands outside her father’s window while holding her son, Gene, in one hand and a sign that reads “Hi Grandpa! We love you!” in the other. She waits until her father, Gordon, appears in the window of his building and waves back.

“Visiting dad,” she captioned the post, which has already racked up over 3 million views.

Schumer’s father, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when she was 12 years old, currently resides in an assisted living facility in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City.

The actor is a frequent visitor, and she sometimes even brings along famous friends like Goldie Hawn and Colin Quinn ― who played her father in the 2015 film “Trainwreck,” which was partly inspired by her own life ― to lift her dad’s spirits.

“Some days he’s really good and he’s with it and we’re joking around,” Schumer told Barbara Walters in 2015. “And some days I go to visit my dad and it’s so painful. I can’t believe it.”

“In terms of my dad being sick, it was just confusing to me, especially the way MS works,” Schumer said. “He was in physical pain. That’s when I kind of took the lead and took care of everybody in my family. I would keep them — I would keep everybody laughing.”

Schumer has taken the same approach during the global health crisis, sharing hilarious and informative videos on her social media over the past few weeks.

When she’s not recommending movies and television shows to watch during the lockdown, she’s cutting husband Chris Fischer’s hair or documenting New Yorkers clapping for first responders every day at 7 p.m.

Schumer also recently gave some “big nip love” to women who are pregnant during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Big nip love to all the pregnant ladies during this time. We are thinking about you too,” she captioned a throwback black-and-white photo of herself breastfeeding a newborn Gene.

