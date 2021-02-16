Amy Cooper, Woman Who Called Cops On Black Bird-Watcher, Has Case Dismissed

“I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life,” Amy Cooper says in the one-minute clip.

Prosecutors revealed in October that Amy Cooper had also made a second 911 call in which she said a Black man “tried to assault her in the Ramble area of the park.” But on Tuesday, prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbo said Amy Cooper’s therapist reported that their five sessions together were “a moving experience” and that she “learned a lot,” according to the Times.

Amy Cooper was fired from her job after the incident went viral.