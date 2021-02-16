Amy Cooper, Woman Who Called Cops On Black Bird-Watcher, Has Case Dismissed

Amy Cooper, a white woman who called the cops on a Black man to falsely claim he was threatening her, had her case dismissed Tuesday.
At a hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, the prosecution asked a judge to dismiss one count of filing a false report against Cooper, and the judge did so, The New York Times reported. The decision was made after she had completed five sessions of an educational program that included instruction about racial biases.
Cooper made national headlines last May after a viral cell phone video showed her harassing Black man Christian Cooper (no relation) in Central Park. The incident began after Christian Cooper, who was bird-watching, asked Amy Cooper to leash her dog.
The woman, unhappy with being recorded, called police to falsely claim Christian Cooper was threatening her, despite video evidence showing that wasn’t the case.
“I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life,” Amy Cooper says in the one-minute clip.
Prosecutors revealed in October that Amy Cooper had also made a second 911 call in which she said a Black man “tried to assault her in the Ramble area of the park.” But on Tuesday, prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbo said Amy Cooper’s therapist reported that their five sessions together were “a moving experience” and that she “learned a lot,” according to the Times.
Amy Cooper was fired from her job after the incident went viral.
