Amy Cooper, Who Falsely Accused Black Man In Central Park, Gets Dog Back

The woman had surrendered her pet to a rescue group after footage of her 911 call went viral.

The white woman who lost her finance job after wrongly calling the police on a Black man in Central Park just got her dog back.

Amy Cooper willingly surrendered her cocker spaniel, Henry, to a rescue group last month after birdwatcher Christian Cooper (no relation) filmed the woman alerting police by phone that she was being threatened by an “African-American man.” In reality, he asked her to put the animal on a leash, per park rules in that area. Amy Cooper held the cocker spaniel up by the collar in the viral exchange.

On Wednesday, Abandoned Angels said on Facebook that it returned the healthy dog to Cooper. “We have coordinated with the appropriate New York City law enforcement agencies, which have declined to examine the dog or take it into their custody. Accordingly, and consistent with input received from law enforcement, we have now complied with the owner’s request for return of the dog.”

Cooper, who was fired from her job as a portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton, previously apologized to Cooper in a statement on PRNewswire. She wrote that she “reacted emotionally and made false assumptions about his intentions” and is “aware of the pain that misassumptions and insensitive statements about race cause.”

