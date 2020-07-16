In a segment of “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell,” in which Meyers gives the setup to jokes he might avoid as a straight white male, the host spotlighted the “BLM” painting.

“And because it was in the middle of Fifth Avenue, Trump shot it,” Ruffin said, referring to a claim Trump once made about being able to gun down someone on the famous thoroughfare and still not lose voters.

Meyers then asked Ruffin if Trump was upset by the new street art.