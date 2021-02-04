Amber Heard On Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations: 'Are You Done Ignoring It?'

Actor Amber Heard on Thursday weighed in on the mounting sexual assault and domestic violence allegations rocker Marilyn Manson, appearing to criticise the entertainment industry for turning a blind to the alleged abuse.

Heard, who testified in court last year that actor Johnny Depp physically abused her during their four-year relationship, shared a New Yorker article on Twitter that acknowledged Manson’s apparent fixation with sexual violence.

“And yet, no one sees the trend here?” Heard wrote in the tweet. “Everyone wants to tag a Bathroom wall, no one wants to understand the writing. Evan & I aren’t the 1st to raise our hands. Are you done ignoring it?”

At least 10 women, including actor Evan Rachel Wood, have spoken out against Manson since Monday, making allegations that include sexual assault, psychological abuse, physical violence and anti-Semitism. Manson has denied the accusations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality.”

In court filings, Heard alleged Depp, one of Manson’s close friends, was verbally and physically abusive to her. In 2016, People magazine published photos that showed Heard with a “bruised eye and cut lip” stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident involving Depp in December 2015. Heard said she “truly feared for her life” during that incident.

Depp has denied the allegations of abuse.

In November, a British judge ruled against Depp in his libel lawsuit against a British newspaper that called him a “wife beater.” Heard testified in the case, alleging Depp repeatedly assaulted her, including head-butting her, hitting her and tearing out clumps of her hair.

Manson is the godfather of Depp’s daughter, actor Lily-Rose Depp, 21.