Amazing Race Australia Team Says 'Welcome To Country' Reinforced 'Sense Of Belonging'

Dwes and Katherine form one of 14 teams competing on ‘The Amazing Race’ this year.

Katherine, who is also from the Kimberley region, said the duo wanted to set an example and prove to the rest of the country that there’s more to them than meets the eye.

“My biggest thing was to be showing that Dwes and I both knew the country as well as the city life... that we could navigate all different kinds of areas,” she told HuffPost Australia.

“We’re always challenging ourselves to be better and always want to achieve something great for our people,” added Dwes.

This year the show is hosted by Beau Ryan, with $250,000 in prize money up for grabs. The challenges were filmed in Australia instead of overseas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘The Amazing Race Australia’ premieres at 7:30pm Monday, February 1, on Channel 10.