Alyssa Milano Reveals She Had COVID-19: 'I Thought I Was Dying'

Alyssa Milano shared Wednesday that she had COVID-19 earlier during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I thought I was dying,” the “Charmed” actor wrote in an Instagram post (see below). A photo shows her on April 2, after she’d been feeling ill for two weeks.

Milano said she couldn’t breathe well or keep food down, and suffered intense headaches and low-grade fever. She said she took two COVID-19 tests and an antibody test ― all surprisingly came back negative.

But symptoms that persisted months later prompted her to take another antibody test “from a blood draw (not the finger prick),” she said. The positive result confirmed her strong suspicion.

“I had Covid19,” she wrote. “I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax.”