On Tuesday afternoon Alli Simpson confirmed she’s the newest star to enter the ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ jungle, teasing viewers they will watch her “fall apart on national tele & get to know me reaaaaal well”.

The 22-year-old younger sister of Australian musician Cody Simpson has followed in her famous brother’s footsteps, pursuing a career as an actor, singer and model.

The famous siblings moved from the Gold Coast to Los Angeles in 2010 with parents Brad and Angie, and younger brother Tom, to support Cody’s music career.

Channel 10 Alli Simpson on I''m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia'

Growing up in LA and being exposed to her older brother’s success, Alli began recording her own music in 2013 at age 15, before launching her own radio show, ‘The Alli Simpson Show’ through which she interviewed the likes of Justin Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and more.

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Cody Simpson and Alli Simpson attend the Pandora Me Party at Cargo Hall at the Overseas Passenger Terminal on October 24, 2019 in Sydney.

Dana Pleasant via Getty Images Alli Simpson attends boohoo x All That Glitters Launch Party on November 07, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Throughout her rise to stardom, she’s turned to her brother for inspiration and support and has said there’s “no jealousy” between them despite being in the same industry.

“Cody and I are really close,” Alli told The Daily Telegraph’s ‘Stellar’ magazine back in 2018.

“I couldn’t tell you one time we’ve ever had an argument. For me, there was no jealousy, or feeling like I was in his shadow. I’m proud to be his sister.”

On Monday she shared a special Instagram birthday message for Cody in celebration of him turning 24.

“Happy birthday CS,” she wrote. “I smile because you’re my brother & I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it.. I’ve always looked up to my big brother & I always will!! love you forever legend.”

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic via Getty Images Cody Simpson and Alli Simpson pictured in Santa Monica in 2014.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Cody Simpson and Alli Simpson pictured in LA in 2011.

In recent years the entertainer has been spending more time in Australia, and some ‘I’m A Celeb’ viewers may recognise her from her local TV stint in 2018.

Alli was on SBS show, ‘Filthy Rich & Homeless’, which involved her and four other celebrities living on the streets in Sydney to experience the challenges faced by homeless locals.

Throughout the 10-day social experiment, Alli was given second-hand clothing and a sleeping bag, and she later revealed the emotional toll the “confronting” situation took on her.

“There wasn’t much time where I wasn’t crying,” she told E! News at the time.

“I feel like the only times I wasn’t really crying was when I was either talking to another homeless person or seeing if I could make somebody else smile But when I was left with my own thoughts and feelings I’d be crying again. It was really, really confronting.”

While her brother has dated Gigi Hadid and Miley Cyrus, Alli has also been in high-profile relationships in recent years.

She began dating Australian singer Conrad Sewell shortly after meeting him at Coachella in 2017. The pair, who had first met at the 2015 ARIA Awards in Sydney, called time on their romance in 2018.

In September 2019 she went public with her relationship with actor Mitchell Bourke, telling Daily Mail Australia two months later that the pair were “very much in love” and “loving life”.

Alli and Mitchell have not appeared on each other’s Instagram accounts since April.

Don Arnold via Getty Images Mitchell Bourke and Alli Simpson attends the boohoo x Nasty Gal x boohooMAN Housewarming Party on September 11, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

On Tuesday Alli informed her 1.2 million Instagram followers that she was heading into the ‘I’m A Celeb’ jungle that evening.

“AUSSSS!! you better believe it fam.. I’m on this season of @imacelebrityau 🤠✨ in Australia!” she wrote.

“Watch me fall apart on national tele & get to know me reaaaaal well 7:30pm Sundays to Thursdays on @channel10au 🤯🌴 can’t wait to join the fam #ImACelebrityAU my first trial.. #THEHELLEVATOR up first 🎖☠️🧡🐍🕷🕸🦗🦟😖 don’t miss it.”

Channel 10 The cast of 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia'

Last week ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ debuted with 10 famous faces: Abbie Chatfield, Ash Williams, Grant Denyer, Jack Vidgen, Jess Eva, Mel Buttle, Paulini Curuenavuli, Toni Pearen and Travis Varcoe. Since then Robert ‘Dipper’ DiPierdomenico, Pettifleur Berenger and Colin Fassnidge have joined as campmates. Mel departed last Wednesday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was pre-recorded over four weeks in Australia instead of being filmed live in the usual South African jungle. However, viewers will be able to vote for the eventual winner.

The celebrities will live on a diet of rice and beans and compete in physically demanding challenges in a bid to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.