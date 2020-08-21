Ocasio-Cortez Fires A 'Windmill Cancer' Dig Back After Trump Blasts Her Education

US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired back one of President Donald Trump’s most memorable science gaffes on Thursday after he took a shot at her environmental knowledge.

While speaking at a campaign event in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, Trump took a swipe at the progressive lawmaker, saying, “She’s the designer of the Green New Deal. She knows nothing about the environment. She probably never studied.”

“Wow, really heartbroken to hear what a guy who thinks ‘windmill cancer’ is a thing thinks about my climate policy,” Ocasio-Cortez shot back on Twitter, in a nod to Trump’s bizarre vendetta against wind turbines. Last year, in a much-ridiculed tirade against the renewable energy source ― which he calls windmills ― Trump baselessly claimed that their noise causes cancer.

Wow, really heartbroken to hear what a guy who thinks “windmill cancer” is a thing thinks about my climate policy.



Anyways check out our Green New Deal plan for Public Housing, we worked w/ scientists, building trade workers & NYCHA residents to write it: https://t.co/E8xOYR0QAS https://t.co/kqFuxw98gz — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 20, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez, who graduated from Boston University with degrees in economics and international relations, used the opportunity to point to the Green New Deal for Public Housing Act, a bill she and Senator Bernie Sanders introduced last year. It seeks to upgrade the nation’s public housing infrastructure to provide more affordable, liveable housing while reducing its energy consumption.

The New York lawmaker has rankled conservatives and often drawn the ire of the president with her unapologetic and outspoken support of left-wing causes. Social media commentators were quick to point out Trump’s penchant for attacking strong women and saying thoroughly incorrect things about science.

Does @AOC even know that windmills cause cancer or that they're killing all the birds or that you have to flush 10-15 times before the toilet flushes or that no water comes out of shower heads anymore or https://t.co/aiIBVf8Hti — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 20, 2020

Wonder how many “hours” @realDonaldTrump took “on the evironment” at Fordham and Penn before deciding global warming was a hoax? https://t.co/MpzJcUDegw — Peter Elkind (@peterelkind) August 20, 2020

Trump once said that climate change was a hoax created by the Chinese. He also once (falsely) suggested that wind turbines cause cancer.



"How many hours have you taken on the environment?" https://t.co/0kdjuIDewA — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) August 20, 2020

Says the guy who wants to “drop a bomb in the eye of a hurricane to disrupt it” thinks windmills cause cancer, uses a sharpe to alter a weather map, instead of admitting he made a mistake, blamed California for the wild fires because they don’t rake the forrest floors.... https://t.co/dLx3zjmn0c — JerriLynn (@Jerri_Lynn25) August 20, 2020

The best way to know what an insecure man really thinks about himself is to pay attention to what he says about powerful women. https://t.co/uElIPftpSI — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) August 20, 2020

“Mr. President, sir, could you please describe photosynthesis?” https://t.co/RR3GliQboN — Michael Bonfiglio (@mbonfiglio2000) August 20, 2020