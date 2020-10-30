Ocasio-Cortez Shreds Fox News Report Attacking Her For Wearing Pricey Clothes

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being shamed by conservatives for spending money on her appearance again, and her rebuttals are as fiery as ever.

The progressive Democrat responded on Thursday to an article by Fox News that sought to cast her as hypocritical because she condemns President Donald Trump for not paying taxes and attacks politicians beholden to Wall Street but also sometimes wears expensive clothes.

Fox News quotes the Daily Mail, which reported that Ocasio-Cortez’s outfits for a cover story in Vanity Fair’s December issue were worth more than $14,000 and she was given one worth $2,850.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to this familiar line of attack with a textbook schooling.

“Republicans are “Very Mad (again) about my appearance. This time they’re mad that I look good in borrowed clothes (again),” she wrote, before sharing a beauty pointer:

Republicans are Very Mad (again) about my appearance. This time they’re mad that I look good in borrowed clothes (again).



Listen, if Republicans want pointers on looking your best, I’m happy to share.



Tip #1: Drink water and don’t be racist — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

She also retweeted Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who’d linked to the Fox News article.

“I don’t know if you’ve been in a photoshoot Laura, but you don’t keep the clothes,” she wrote.

💯% worth it, would do again https://t.co/0crlR7eXWT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

(& I don’t know if you’ve been in a photoshoot Laura, but you don’t keep the clothes.) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

The whole “she wore clothes in a magazine, let’s pretend they’re hers” gimmick is the classic Republican strategy of “let’s willfully act stupid, and if the public doesn’t take our performative stupidity seriously then we’ll claim bias.”



GOP, get yourselves together. It’s sad. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez has faced similar attacks time and time again. Shortly after she was elected in 2018, a conservative journalist questioned her for wearing a nice-looking jacket on Capitol Hill after she’d said she struggled to afford an apartment in Washington.

And last year a right-leaning news site published an article titled “Exclusive: Self-declared socialist AOC splurges on high-dollar hairdo” because she got a normal-priced haircut and color. After conservatives pounced, Ocasio-Cortez reminded them: “Our policies, like Medicare for All, advance prosperity for working people. They’re just mad we look good doing it.”