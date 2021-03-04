Alec Baldwin Subtweets 'The Crown' Star Gillian Anderson Over Accent Switch

Days before Christmas, Hilaria Baldwin’s background was the subject of a viral Twitter thread that accused her of a “decade long grift.” The accusation referred to the yoga and health entrepreneur presenting herself as Spanish ― a claim that had been publicly corroborated by her husband ― even though she was born and raised in Boston by American parents.

After it was revealed that her given name at birth was not Hilaria, but Hillary Hayward-Thomas, many questioned the legitimacy of her sometimes Spanish accent. That ensuing backlash prompted Alec Baldwin to briefly quit Twitter in January after he likened the social media platform to “a party where everyone is screaming.”

Last month, Hilaria Baldwin issued a lengthy apology on Instagram in which she said she’d been “listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow” in the weeks since the controversy broke.

“My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both,” the mother of six wrote. “The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained ― I should have been more clear and I’m sorry.”