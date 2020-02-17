Adele Brings Down The House At Best Friend's Wedding With Rare Performance

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Adele performed at her best friend's wedding over the weekend.

Say hello to the most in-demand wedding singer in the world: Adele.

The British superstar took a break from making us all wait for her next album ― more on that later ― for an impromptu performance at her best friend’s wedding in London over the weekend.

The multi-platinum singer’s longtime bestie Laura Dockrill tied the knot with The Maccabees musician Hugo White on Saturday night. After reportedly officiating the wedding, Adele basically turned the reception at Masons Arms pub into a full-blown concert.

In videos taken at the party, Adele is seen performing her breakout hit “Rolling in the Deep,” as well as covers of the Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life” and Candi Staton’s “Young Hearts Run Free,” while backed by a full band.

Adele singing “Rolling in the Deep” at Laura Dockrill’s wedding party today. pic.twitter.com/CHEGqIs22i — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) February 15, 2020

ADELE NOT ONLY SERVING LOOKS BUT ALSO VOCALS IN 2020 pic.twitter.com/YzwAaBw3am — chesca (@hypnoticpaulson) February 16, 2020

The bride, guests and fellow singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine also joined Adele onstage for some fun.

Just like any regular wedding guest, Adele lost her mind when the DJ put on Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” and later danced in the crowd to “Single Ladies.”

Watch Adele freak out with excitement when Beyonce’s “Crazy In Love” came on at a wedding party. pic.twitter.com/dgY8tjLMuw — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) February 15, 2020

The singer stunned in a cream-colored top and an Oscar de la Renta floral-print skirt at the reception, according to Harper’s Bazaar, where she also gave a sweet speech in honor of the happy couple.

“I truly can’t think of anywhere else that I’d rather be than here,” she said at the celebration.

And if seeing Adele back on stage has you excited, then a recording of the singer telling a cheering crowd to “expect my album in September” will have you positively rolling off the deep end.

Fans, of course, have been eagerly awaiting the follow-up to her Grammy-winning third studio album, “25,” which was released five years ago.

🚨 @Adele is coming!



The singer was filmed saying “expect my album in September” at her friend’s wedding party. pic.twitter.com/Zj0Ir76W2z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 16, 2020