Adele has shared a string of throwback photos to commemorate her good friend Nicole Richie’s birthday, including a video that had us laughing out loud.

Now, we have to be honest and say we had no idea that Adele and Nicole were actually chummy like that, but it turns out they’re actually very close, and we’re very much here for it.

On Saturday night, the Grammy-winning star posted a series of snaps of herself and Nicole out and about, as well as spending time together at home.

Our personal favourite, though, is a clip of the Simple Life star crouching on the floor of a kitchen to scare Adele when she walked into the room.

No, not exactly the most mature of jokes, but we can’t deny the fact we laughed anyway, particularly when it got to the Someone Like You singer’s reaction...

Alongside the pictures and clips, Adele wrote: “Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie I admire you and love you so much.

“You are the epitome of self preservation, self love and absolute savagery! You are so so cherished by so many angel girl! Keep making us laugh babes, we adore you to the moon and back.”

Although she is renowned for keeping a low profile, Adele has broken cover a number of times in the last few months, and got everyone talking with her Instagram updates.

This included last month, when she responded to one of her followers’ comments, admitting she had “no idea” when her fourth album would be on the way.